The Ryan Gorman Show Expands To Orlando

iHeartMedia Orlando Welcomes “The Ryan Gorman Show” to NewsRadio WFLA

Ryan Gorman and Dana McKay Bring Florida-Focused News, Talk and Commentary to Orlando Mornings

Orlando, Fla. – September 9, 2026 – iHeartMedia Orlando’s NewsRadio WFLA Orlando (WFLF-AM) announced today that “The Ryan Gorman Show” will join the station’s morning lineup, airing weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., beginning September 14, 2026.

Hosted by Ryan Gorman and Dana McKay, “The Ryan Gorman Show” delivers a comprehensive mix of the day’s top stories, politics and current events, with a strong focus on the stories and issues impacting listeners across Florida. Gorman and McKay are joined by veteran news anchors Nathalie Rodriguez and Chris Trenkman. Orlando listeners will also hear local news, traffic and weather updates throughout the morning.

“Ryan and Dana have built a show that is informative, entertaining and distinctly Florida,” said Judy Copier, iHeartMedia Orlando Market President. “Their understanding of the stories and issues that matter to Floridians, combined with the reach of iHeart’s broadcast, digital and social platforms, creates a powerful way to engage and connect with listeners and advertisers across Orlando.”

“Ryan and Dana bring an authentic connection to Florida and a unique ability to tackle the biggest stories of the day in an entertaining way. We’re thrilled to bring the show to Orlando and continue WFLA’s legacy of delivering trusted news and engaging content.” said Grace Blazer, Senior Vice President of News and AM Programming Florida Region and iHeartMedia NTS Brand Coordinator.