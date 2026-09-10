The Ryan Gorman Show Expands To Orlando

iHeartMedia Orlando Welcomes “The Ryan Gorman Show” to NewsRadio WFLA
Ryan Gorman and Dana McKay Bring Florida-Focused News, Talk and Commentary to Orlando Mornings
Orlando, Fla. – September 9, 2026 – iHeartMedia Orlando’s NewsRadio WFLA Orlando (WFLF-AM) announced today that “The Ryan Gorman Show” will join the station’s morning lineup, airing weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., beginning September 14, 2026.
Hosted by Ryan Gorman and Dana McKay, “The Ryan Gorman Show” delivers a comprehensive mix of the day’s top stories, politics and current events, with a strong focus on the stories and issues impacting listeners across Florida. Gorman and McKay are joined by veteran news anchors Nathalie Rodriguez and Chris Trenkman. Orlando listeners will also hear local news, traffic and weather updates throughout the morning.
“Ryan and Dana have built a show that is informative, entertaining and distinctly Florida,” said Judy Copier, iHeartMedia Orlando Market President. “Their understanding of the stories and issues that matter to Floridians, combined with the reach of iHeart’s broadcast, digital and social platforms, creates a powerful way to engage and connect with listeners and advertisers across Orlando.”
“Ryan and Dana bring an authentic connection to Florida and a unique ability to tackle the biggest stories of the day in an entertaining way. We’re thrilled to bring the show to Orlando and continue WFLA’s legacy of delivering trusted news and engaging content.” said Grace Blazer, Senior Vice President of News and AM Programming Florida Region and iHeartMedia NTS Brand Coordinator.
Gorman joins iHeartMedia Orlando with a wealth of experience in broadcasting and a strong connection to the Florida community. He began his radio career at 16 and has built a career covering news and current events, including hosting “The Ryan Gorman Show” on NewsRadio WFLA and NewsRadio WIOD. Known for his engaging style and ability to break down complex news stories in an entertaining way, he also hosts national iHeartRadio shows throughout the year on NewsTalk dedicated to highlighting positive community efforts.
With a background in Top 40 radio, McKay brings a focus on trending stories, social media and a taste of pop culture to the show. A mother of two, she also offers a mom's perspective on the news and conversations shaping the day.
“The whole Ryan Gorman Show team is looking forward to bringing our unique style of news and talk to the Orlando area,” said Ryan Gorman. “We can’t wait to begin entertaining more of our fellow Floridians!”
“The Ryan Gorman Show” originates live from NewsRadio WFLA Tampa and will be heard weekdays on both WFLA Tampa, WIOD Miami and WFLA Orlando. The show is also available via livestream on the iHeartRadio app and as a daily podcast, with an active social media presence providing listeners multiple ways to stay informed and connected.
iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Orlando market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – available across more than 500 platforms and over 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles.