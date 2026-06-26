Data Centers Could Cost Florida Ratepayers Billions, FSU Expert Warns

When asked whether AI companies could argue that consumers benefit from the technology, McNees said users who want premium AI services already pay subscription fees through platforms like ChatGPT or Claude. He compared the current arrangement to asking consumers to finance Netflix's infrastructure before paying for a monthly subscription. "It is not true capitalism to make citizens pay for startup costs for a business," he said, adding that companies should bear the financial risks associated with their own growth.

Beyond electricity, McNees also warned about the environmental impact of data centers, particularly their massive water consumption. He pointed to reports showing that a single Amazon data center used billions of gallons of water in one year, arguing that companies should also be responsible for the environmental costs created by their operations rather than shifting those burdens onto local communities.