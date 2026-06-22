Florida Property Tax Amendment Could Save Homeowners Less Than Expected

Saunders explained that the calculator, created by Duval County tax expert Casey Vockell and available through MyExemptionCheck.com, reflects the version of the amendment approved by the Florida Legislature. That's significant because lawmakers modified Gov. Ron DeSantis' original proposal by preserving school district tax revenue, a change that reduces the amount many homeowners would save compared to earlier estimates.

"The governor's website does not exactly port over what the Legislature passed," Saunders told Ryan Gorman. Because school taxes remain in place under the legislative proposal, savings are lower than those projected under the governor's original plan. According to Saunders, a homeowner with a property assessed at $500,000 in Hillsborough County could save roughly $207 per month, compared to more than $300 under previous projections.

While supporters argue the savings could provide meaningful financial relief for Floridians facing higher housing costs, insurance premiums, and inflation, Saunders noted that local governments remain concerned about the potential loss of revenue. Cities and counties across the state have warned that reduced property tax collections could force difficult budget decisions, including staff reductions, service cuts, or increased fees for residents.

Saunders also highlighted concerns from rural counties, many of which rely heavily on property taxes to fund operations and have fewer alternative revenue sources than larger counties with tourism-driven economies. As voters weigh the proposal ahead of November, he said the key question will be whether the projected savings justify the potential impact on local government services.

Listen to the full conversation on The Ryan Gorman Show for more analysis of the property tax amendment, including concerns from lawmakers and policy experts about how Florida would address funding shortfalls if voters approve the measure.