Dunedin Mayor Warns Property Tax Amendment Could Cost City Millions

If the amendment passes, city leaders may be forced to evaluate a wide range of services and programs. Freaney said Dunedin would likely prioritize public safety and road maintenance, but other amenities could face scrutiny. Parks, playgrounds, athletic fields, library services, festivals, sidewalk improvements, and support for cultural institutions such as the Dunedin Fine Art Center and the city’s historical museum could all be affected as officials work through future budget decisions.

Freaney also noted that the full financial impact remains unclear because some county-funded services depend on property tax revenue as well. Programs such as emergency medical services and library cooperative funding could see reductions at the county level, potentially creating additional challenges for municipalities like Dunedin. As city officials prepare for the upcoming budget process, Freaney encouraged residents to become involved and better understand how local services are funded.

Addressing criticism that local governments should simply reduce spending, Freaney pointed to rising costs that cities face, including insurance and construction expenses. She noted that Dunedin has maintained its property tax rate for the past decade while dealing with significant inflationary pressures, including a 363% increase in property insurance costs over the last six years. Freaney also defended the city’s recently constructed City Hall, explaining that it was funded through Penny for Pinellas capital project revenues, not residential property taxes, and consolidated several aging facilities into a single modern building.

As voters consider the amendment later this year, Freaney said city leaders will continue examining potential efficiencies while balancing the services residents have come to expect. The debate, she emphasized, ultimately comes down to determining what level of service communities are willing to fund and maintain.

Listen to the full conversation with Mayor Moe Freaney for more on how county-level funding changes could ripple through local governments and why city officials are already exploring alternatives to offset potential revenue losses.