ALICE Report: Nearly Half of Florida Households Struggle to Make Ends Meet

Speaking on The Ryan Gorman Show, newly appointed United Way Suncoast CEO Kourtney Sanchez discussed the organization's annual ALICE Report, which tracks households that are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. These are working families who earn too much to qualify for many forms of assistance but still struggle to afford basic necessities. According to the latest findings, Florida ranks fourth in the nation for ALICE households, underscoring the growing affordability challenges facing residents statewide.

The report found that 47% of households across United Way Suncoast's five-county service area in West Central Florida are living paycheck to paycheck or below the poverty line. In South Florida, the numbers are even higher, with 49% of households in Broward County falling below the ALICE threshold. Sanchez noted that these households often include essential workers such as childcare providers, home health aides, delivery drivers, and grocery store employees who are vital to local communities but increasingly struggle to keep up with rising expenses.

A key finding of the report is the widening gap between wages and the actual cost of living. In Pinellas County, a family of four with two young children now needs to earn more than $114,000 annually just to cover basic necessities, making it one of the most expensive counties in Florida for working families. Meanwhile, families in Broward and Miami-Dade counties face similar pressures as housing and childcare costs continue to climb. The report's "survival budget" includes only essential expenses such as housing, food, transportation, childcare, a basic smartphone plan, and taxes.

The report also highlights growing concerns for Florida's seniors. More than 272,000 adults age 65 and older across United Way Suncoast's footprint fall below the ALICE threshold, forcing many retirees to make difficult decisions about returning to work or stretching fixed incomes to cover healthcare, housing, and other basic expenses.

Sanchez said the findings serve as a reminder that financial instability affects far more Floridians than traditional poverty measures suggest. Through programs that provide affordable childcare, free summer camps, tax preparation assistance, and other support services, United Way organizations across Florida are working to help families build financial stability in an increasingly expensive environment.

Listen to the full interview: Sanchez explains why the traditional federal poverty measure may no longer reflect the reality facing many working families—and why some of Florida's most essential workers are finding it harder than ever to stay financially afloat.