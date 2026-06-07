Rays Stadium Debate Intensifies as Wostal Challenges Financing Structure

Wostal Pushes Back on Current Rays Stadium Proposal
As negotiations continue over a proposed Tampa Bay Rays ballpark and surrounding redevelopment project in Hillsborough County, Commissioner Josh Wostal is emerging as one of the most vocal critics of the current deal structure. During a lengthy appearance on The Ryan Gorman Show, Wostal argued that the proposal has strayed significantly from its original premise, which he says was supposed to rely primarily on tourism-related revenue and user fees rather than local taxpayer dollars.
Wostal explained that he previously supported a framework built around Tourist Development Tax revenue, special taxing districts, and other user-generated fees that could have generated more than $1 billion over the life of the agreement. According to Wostal, the current proposal instead relies heavily on local tax revenue, including property tax-backed funds, infrastructure funding, and reserves that could otherwise be used for public safety and disaster recovery efforts. He repeatedly stressed that Hillsborough County residents were never told local tax dollars would play such a significant role when initial discussions began.
A major concern for the commissioner is what he describes as a lack of transparency from the Rays regarding the project's finances. Wostal said county officials have repeatedly requested documentation to justify the reported $2.3 billion stadium price tag but have yet to receive detailed site plans, construction estimates, financing commitments, or supporting financial data. He also questioned optimistic projections surrounding future tax revenue generated by the development, citing independent analyses that suggested returns could be significantly lower than publicly advertised.
The commissioner also challenged the structure of the proposed public-private partnership itself. Wostal argued that in most commercial developments, private investors commit their capital before public entities assume financial obligations. In this case, he contends taxpayers are being asked to provide substantial funding upfront while the Rays have not yet demonstrated how they will finance their portion of the project. He repeatedly warned that economic downturns, storms, construction challenges, or slower-than-expected development could leave local governments carrying significant financial risk for decades.
Beyond the stadium, Wostal expressed concern about what public funding commitments could mean for other county priorities. He pointed to the Community Investment Tax, which voters renewed to address infrastructure and public safety needs, arguing that redirecting those funds toward a stadium could delay projects ranging from road improvements to fire station construction. He also raised concerns about using reserve funds that have been important in disaster recovery efforts following recent hurricanes.
Despite his criticism of the proposal, Wostal emphasized that he supports keeping Major League Baseball in Tampa Bay and would welcome a stadium deal that better protects taxpayers. He said any revised agreement should rely on user fees rather than general tax revenue, include greater financial disclosure from the Rays, provide detailed development plans, and offer stronger assurances that public investments can be recovered over time. Until those conditions are met, he believes county leaders should proceed cautiously rather than rush to meet the team's preferred timeline.
The commissioner also revealed what could become a significant development in the negotiations. According to Wostal, questions remain about whether all parties have formally approved the current memorandum of understanding, potentially forcing portions of the agreement back to the negotiating table. If that occurs, it could further delay an already complex process and reopen discussions about how the project is funded and structured moving forward.
Listen to the full interview on The Ryan Gorman Show for Wostal’s detailed breakdown of the funding dispute, his allegations regarding transparency during negotiations, and why he believes upcoming votes could dramatically reshape the future of the Rays' proposed Tampa ballpark project.