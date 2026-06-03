Property Tax Relief or Bigger Problems? Florida Amendment Faces Scrutiny

As Florida voters prepare to consider a major property tax amendment this November, former state senator and Florida Policy Project founder Jeff Brandes is urging residents to look beyond the promise of tax relief and consider the broader impact on local communities. During an appearance on The Ryan Gorman Show, Brandes argued that while taxpayers understandably want relief from rising costs, eliminating a significant portion of local property tax revenue could have far-reaching consequences.
Brandes pushed back on the notion that local governments could simply absorb the loss by cutting wasteful spending. While acknowledging that some inefficiencies exist in government budgets, he said the vast majority of property tax revenue funds essential services including schools, police departments, fire rescue operations, transportation projects, road maintenance, and code enforcement. According to Brandes, the proposed changes represent far more than trimming excess spending and could force communities to make difficult decisions about core services.
The debate comes as state leaders point to substantial increases in property tax collections over recent years. Brandes argued those increases are often taken out of context, noting that population growth and inflation have significantly increased the cost of providing public services. Cities and counties have had to hire additional personnel, expand infrastructure, and absorb higher operating costs, making simple comparisons to pre-pandemic budgets misleading. He also warned that smaller counties with limited tax bases could face particularly severe challenges if the amendment passes.
While Brandes supports property tax reform, he suggested there are less disruptive alternatives. One option would be increasing Florida's homestead exemption to account for decades of inflation. Another would be shifting to a land-value tax system that taxes only the underlying land rather than improvements made by homeowners. He argued such approaches could provide relief without dramatically altering the financial structure that supports local governments.
Looking ahead, Brandes expressed concern that the amendment could ultimately lead to county and municipal consolidations and force local governments to rely more heavily on state assistance. His biggest objection, however, is what he sees as a shift away from local control. By reducing local governments' ability to fund services independently, he said the proposal could concentrate more authority in Tallahassee and fundamentally change the relationship between the state and local communities.
Listen to the full episode of The Ryan Gorman Show for more on the property tax debate, including Brandes' warning about a little-discussed provision that could create new legal challenges and unexpected costs for Florida taxpayers.