Florida Emergency Chief Shares Key Hurricane Prep Tips for 2026 Season

Guthrie pointed to efforts to expand communication tools, including the use of more vehicle message boards in communities where residents may not have access to phones or internet service during emergencies. He also highlighted upcoming emergency management training sessions in Orlando that have already drawn more than 1,300 registrants from across the state.

When it comes to preparing for hurricane season, Guthrie said residents should focus on having a plan, building emergency kits for every family member, and accounting for pets and elderly relatives. He stressed that preparation should happen long before a storm appears on the radar. Once hurricane threats begin developing, Floridians should monitor conditions closely and keep vehicles at least half full of gas or electric charge in case evacuations become necessary.

One of the most important points Guthrie emphasized was avoiding unnecessary evacuations. He referenced Hurricane Irma in 2017, when millions of Floridians evacuated despite not being located in mandatory evacuation zones.

“We over evacuated southeast Florida by four million people,” Guthrie explained. “Know your home, know your zone.”

According to Guthrie, many homes built after 2004 already meet strong Florida building code standards capable of withstanding significant hurricane-force winds. Unless residents live in evacuation zones, flood-prone areas, manufactured homes, or rely on medical equipment requiring electricity, many may be safer sheltering in place rather than traveling hundreds of miles.

Guthrie also highlighted the extensive coordination between Florida and neighboring states during disasters. He said Florida routinely receives assistance from more than 30 states during major hurricanes and also sends emergency crews nationwide to help other communities recover from disasters.

For Guthrie, hurricane preparation ultimately comes down to personal responsibility and staying informed.

“If you’re asked to evacuate, evacuate,” he said.

Listen to the full conversation on The Ryan Gorman Show for more hurricane preparedness advice, including how Florida’s emergency response teams coordinate with states across the country when major storms strike.