El Niño Could Slow Hurricane Activity, But Florida Still at Risk

“El Niño means the waters in the Pacific Ocean get warmer than they should be,” Berg said. “That ends up causing more wind shear over the Atlantic Ocean and hurricanes don’t like wind shear.” While that could result in fewer named storms overall, Berg cautioned listeners that it only takes one storm in the right conditions to create a major disaster, pointing to Hurricane Andrew in 1992 as an example of a catastrophic hurricane during an El Niño year.

Berg also noted that while Atlantic water temperatures are not currently as extreme as in previous seasons, the Gulf of America and Caribbean remain warm enough to rapidly fuel storms. He warned that early-season tropical development is still possible, especially if cold fronts stall over warm Gulf waters in June. “I would just be concerned as we head into next month that we'd be watching the Gulf for potential development,” Berg explained.