Rays MOU Advances as Tampa Bay Stadium Talks Heat Up

The Tampa Bay Rays are one step closer to securing a new stadium deal in Hillsborough County following the release of a memorandum of understanding between the team and local officials. Speaking on The Ryan Gorman Show, Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch described the agreement as the Rays having “rounded first base,” signaling progress but stopping short of calling the deal complete.

According to Schorsch, the proposed agreement includes just under $1 billion in combined public funding from the City of Tampa, Hillsborough County, and the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency. When additional state-related funding tied to Hillsborough College relocation efforts is included, the total package could climb above the billion-dollar mark. “The floor is basically $976 million,” Schorsch explained, noting officials are likely to avoid publicly framing the deal as a full billion-dollar subsidy because of how politically difficult that figure sounds.