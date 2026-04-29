Florida Teacher Pay Ranks Last Nationwide

Ryan Gorman pointed to a disconnect between starting salaries and overall earnings. “We’ve actually put some money towards starting teacher salaries,” he said, noting Florida ranked 16th in 2023 and 2024 before slipping to 19th in the latest report. However, average salaries continue to lag, with Gorman adding, “That’s awful. I mean, we have got to fix that in this state.”

Co-host Dana McKay highlighted frustration among veteran educators, explaining, “They raised it, but then the teachers who have been there for a while are like, ‘Well, what about us? We should get a bump too.’” The imbalance has contributed to ongoing dissatisfaction across the profession.

Low pay is also fueling broader challenges in the education system. Gorman noted, “You wonder why there are teacher shortages and why there’s so much turnover,” linking compensation directly to staffing issues across Florida schools.

As lawmakers prepare to revisit education funding, the debate over teacher pay is expected to remain front and center.

Listen to the full episode of The Ryan Gorman Show for more insight, including the connection between rising costs of living and increased reliance on assistance programs.