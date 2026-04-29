Florida House Advances Redistricting Map Amid Protest by Rep. Angie Nixon

Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch joined The Ryan Gorman Show ahead of Wednesday's special session vote on Governor DeSantis' proposed new congressional map.
Schorsch explained that while the session included multiple agenda items, two major proposals, a so-called “AI Bill of Rights” and a medical freedom bill tied to vaccine policies, were effectively dead on arrival. That left redistricting as the primary focus, even as lawmakers moved forward without a key U.S. Supreme Court ruling on voting rights that had originally delayed action. “They’re basically assuming that the Supreme Court is going to do something… that they haven’t done yet,” Schorsch noted, highlighting the unusual legal posture of the effort.
The proposed congressional map could dramatically reshape Florida’s political landscape. According to Schorsch, Tampa Bay would see one of the most significant changes, with Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor’s district effectively eliminated. Other districts, including those held by Darren Soto and Jared Moskowitz, would be heavily redrawn, while Orlando-area Rep. Maxwell Frost’s district would become more concentrated with Democratic voters. The result could shift Florida’s congressional balance from a 20–8 Republican advantage to a theoretical 24–4 split.
Since Schorsch’s appearance, the Florida House has approved the new map, marking a major step forward in the process. The vote quickly sparked protest on the House floor, where State Rep. Angie Nixon grabbed a bullhorn and objected to the measure. “This is a violation of the constitution,” she said, underscoring the intensity of opposition from Democrats.
Still, Schorsch cautioned that the strategy could backfire. Some analysts believe the map could amount to a “dummymander” - a gerrymander that unintentionally creates opportunities for the opposing party. “There’s a lot of people throwing that term around,” he said, noting that under certain political conditions, Democrats could regain several seats despite the aggressive redraw.
Schorsch also questioned the legal foundation behind the effort, pointing to potential conflicts with Florida’s Fair Districts Amendment and the federal Voting Rights Act. He described the situation as “constitutional law 101,” predicting immediate legal challenges following legislative approval. One lingering question, he added, is why similar logic isn’t being applied to redraw state legislative districts—a discrepancy that could raise further scrutiny.
For more insight into the political strategy, legal risks, and one surprising moment Schorsch hinted at during the conversation, be sure to listen to the full episode of The Ryan Gorman Show.