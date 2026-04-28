DeSantis Pushes Aggressive Redistricting Plan in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is making a bold mid-decade play to reshape the state’s congressional map, a move that could tilt the balance of power further toward Republicans. A newly released proposal aims to create four additional Republican-leaning districts, potentially expanding the GOP’s advantage in Florida’s 28-member delegation from 20–8 to 24–4.
NBC News national politics reporter Matt Dixon joined The Ryan Gorman Show and said the map represents a more aggressive strategy than many expected. While some anticipated a push for three new Republican seats, the governor’s plan goes further, signaling a willingness to test legal boundaries. “On paper,” Dixon noted, the shift would significantly strengthen Republican control, but whether it holds up in practice is another matter entirely.
At the center of the debate is Florida’s Fair Districts amendment, a voter-approved provision designed to prevent partisan gerrymandering. DeSantis argues that parts of the amendment, particularly those involving racial considerations, conflict with federal law. His broader goal appears to be using this redistricting effort as a legal vehicle to challenge the amendment’s constitutionality, a fight that is widely expected to reach the Florida Supreme Court.
The timing also reflects a larger national trend. Several states have undertaken off-cycle redistricting efforts in recent years, often with the goal of gaining an edge in the closely divided U.S. House. While DeSantis has framed Florida’s move as separate, citing census concerns and alleged undercounts, critics and analysts see clear parallels to a growing nationwide redistricting battle.
Even within Republican ranks, the proposal has sparked unease. Some incumbents, particularly in competitive regions like Tampa and Miami, worry that redrawn districts could tighten margins and put reelection at risk in a volatile 2026 midterm environment. Still, despite private concerns, the Republican-controlled legislature is expected to approve the map, setting the stage for what could be a defining legal showdown.
Listen to the full episode of The Ryan Gorman Show for more insight into the redistricting battle, and hear what one insider says could be the biggest political risk buried in the new map.