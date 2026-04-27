Florida Special Session Targets Redistricting Ahead of Midterms

Legal challenges are all but certain. Critics point to Florida’s Fair Districts amendment, which prohibits drawing maps for partisan gain. Lawmakers are expected to argue the changes are necessary due to evolving interpretations of the Voting Rights Act, framing the effort as a legal adjustment rather than political maneuvering. Still, the more aggressive the map, the more difficult it may be to defend in court.

Beyond redistricting, the session could also touch on issues like an AI Bill of Rights and medical freedom legislation, though those topics are likely to take a back seat. With additional special sessions anticipated later this year, this first round sets the tone for what could be a pivotal period in Florida politics.

For more on how these proposed maps could reshape Florida’s political landscape—and the surprising scenario that could flip the strategy on its head—listen to the full episode of The Ryan Gorman Show.