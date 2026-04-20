The Cheapest Day to Fill Up Your Gas Tank in Florida

A new analysis is giving drivers a simple way to save money at the pump: fill up on Sundays. According to GasBuddy data discussed on The Ryan Gorman Show, Sunday has consistently been the cheapest day to buy gas this year, while prices tend to climb from Wednesday through Friday.
The reason behind the weekly price swings comes down to timing and market behavior. Prices often rise later in the week as demand increases heading into the weekend. By contrast, Sundays reflect a brief window where demand stabilizes and stations adjust prices downward. As Gorman noted, broader market sentiment, sometimes influenced by end-of-week political or economic messaging, can help push prices lower heading into the weekend before rebounding again on Monday.
Right now, those fluctuations are playing out against a much bigger global backdrop. The ongoing conflict involving Iran is continuing to impact oil markets, with prices jumping more than 5% following recent developments. While Energy Secretary Chris Wright suggested gas prices could eventually come down, possibly later this year or next, there’s still uncertainty about how quickly relief will arrive.
And gas prices are just one piece of the puzzle. National correspondent Rory O’Neill explained that the ripple effects of the conflict are showing up in other areas of everyday life. Fertilizer costs are rising, which could lead to smaller crop yields and higher grocery bills. At the same time, elevated diesel prices are making it more expensive to transport food, adding another layer to inflation concerns for consumers.
There are also signs of pressure in other industries. Beef prices have surged roughly 16% over the past year due to supply challenges, and even the alcohol market is seeing shifts tied to trade tensions and changing consumer habits. Altogether, it paints a picture of an economy where global events are quietly shaping what Americans pay for everything from gas to groceries.
For now, the takeaway is simple: if you’re looking to save at the pump, Sunday is your best bet. With global uncertainty still in play, that small weekly strategy could make a bigger difference in the months ahead.
Listen to the full episode of The Ryan Gorman Show for more insight, including one surprising factor that could push gas prices even higher in the weeks to come.