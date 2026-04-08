DeSantis Emerges as Factor in Rays Stadium Negotiations

The future of a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium is still up in the air, with negotiations shifting and no clear agreement in place. During opening day at Tropicana Field, key political figures from across the region gathered, highlighting just how many moving parts remain in the process.
During a segment on The Ryan Gorman Show, Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch described the situation as constantly changing, noting that while a vote could come as soon as May, support is not locked in. The Rays are believed to need a 4 to 3 vote from the county commission, but Schorsch said that level of backing is not there yet. One commissioner even pushed back on claims that conversations were happening behind the scenes, adding to the uncertainty.
Governor Ron DeSantis has also become part of the conversation, though his influence appears limited. Schorsch said the governor is not hurting the effort and may help sway some conservative commissioners. At the same time, not every local Republican is aligned with him, which could dilute his impact.
There are also questions about how any deal would be structured. DeSantis has previously opposed using public money for a stadium, but critics argue that offering land or other incentives could amount to the same thing. That approach has added another layer of debate as negotiations continue.
With deadlines approaching and key agreements set to expire after 2028, the timeline is becoming just as important as the financing. Whether the Rays can secure approvals and complete a stadium by 2029 remains an open question.
For more on what could ultimately decide the deal, including one major hurdle that has not been resolved, listen to the full conversation on The Ryan Gorman Show.