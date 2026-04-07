Bryan Stern Breaks Down What Media Missed in Iran Pilot Rescue

Bryan Stern, founder of the Florida-based nonprofit Grey Bull Rescue, says key parts of the recent rescue mission in Iran are being overlooked. A multiple-tour combat veteran, 9/11 first responder, and Purple Heart recipient, Stern joined The Ryan Gorman Show to share his unique perspective. Drawing on hundreds of missions in hostile environments, he pointed to three major takeaways that deserve more attention.

First, deception. While most coverage has focused on intelligence and the rescue itself, Stern says misdirection is just as critical. “The deception piece is so, so, so important,” he explained, especially when operating deep inside a country like Iran. It is a core part of these missions, but often gets overlooked.