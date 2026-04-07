5 Stunning Artemis II Moon Photos

NASA’s Artemis II mission has been delivering some incredible moments, and these images taken by the crew on April 6, 2026, are absolutely stunning.
As astronauts looped around the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft, they documented everything from ancient impact scars to a rare solar eclipse you simply can’t see from Earth. They also took a moment to leave their own mark, naming two previously unnamed craters in a quiet but meaningful tribute.
Here’s a closer look at what they captured.
One of the first shots shows the massive Orientale Basin, a 600-mile-wide crater sitting right along the line between the Moon’s near and far sides. At its center is a dark patch of ancient lava, evidence of an eruption that broke through the Moon’s crust billions of years ago. Just off to the left, the bright crater Byrgius stands out, with long streaks of debris stretching hundreds of miles across the surface.
Then there’s this incredible “Earthset” moment, our planet dipping behind the Moon, seen through Orion’s window. Earth appears as a soft blue marble with bright white cloud patterns, while the lunar surface in the foreground is rough and sharply detailed. You can even spot swirling weather systems over Australia and Oceania, while the darker half of Earth is already in nighttime.
Just minutes later, the crew captured another version of that same scene. The Moon fills most of the frame in razor-sharp detail, while Earth glows in the distance. This photo was taken right before the spacecraft slipped behind the Moon, cutting off communication with Earth for about 40 minutes. In the foreground, the crater known as Ohm shows off its layered edges and central peaks, formed when the surface rebounded after impact.
A closer look at the far side reveals Vavilov Crater, perched along the rim of the much larger Hertzsprung basin. The lighting here is what really makes the image pop. Long shadows stretch across the terrain where lunar day meets night, highlighting the contrast between smoother interior and rugged outer edges. It’s a reminder of just how varied the Moon’s surface really is.
In one especially meaningful moment, the Artemis II crew named two previously unnamed craters. One was called Integrity, a nod to their Orion spacecraft and the nickname they’ve given it. The other was named Carroll, in honor of Commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife, who passed away from cancer in 2020. It’s a personal tribute, visible from space, and a reminder that even in a mission defined by technology and exploration, there’s still a very human story at the center of it.
And finally, one of the most jaw-dropping views: a total solar eclipse from deep space. From the crew’s vantage point, the Moon completely blocks the Sun for nearly 54 minutes—far longer than anything visible from Earth. The Sun’s corona forms a glowing halo around the dark lunar silhouette, while faint stars appear in the background. You can even see a subtle glow on the Moon itself, lit by sunlight reflecting off Earth.
For more on the Artemis II mission, including a hilarious story about Nutella in space, listen to the Ryan Gorman Show podcast.