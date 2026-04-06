Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Memorial Tour to Stop in Land O’Lakes and Sarasota

The Steel Across America tour is designed to reach people who did not live through 9/11 and may not fully understand its impact. A 25 foot beam recovered from the South Tower will be transported across the country as part of the effort.

The tour will stop in Land O’Lakes on May 17th at Let Us Do Good Village, a Tunnel to Towers community that provides mortgage free homes for families of fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and injured veterans. During the visit, the steel will be presented to community members, local law enforcement, and families connected to the foundation.

The tour will then head to Sarasota on May 19th, stopping at Emma E. Booker Elementary School, which is the same school President George W. Bush was visiting when he was first told the country was under attack.

Visitors at both stops will have the chance to see the steel up close, hear firsthand stories from people who experienced 9/11, and take part in community events connected to the program. Blakeman said the goal is to make sure future generations understand what happened and why it still matters.