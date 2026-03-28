Florida Man Drives Car Onto Daytona Airport Runway, Tries To Board Planes

A bizarre and dangerous scene unfolded at Daytona Beach International Airport on Wednesday when a 58-year-old Florida man drove his car through a secured gate and onto an active runway, attempting to board multiple planes before being apprehended.

Authorities say the man, identified as Brian Parker, was highly intoxicated when he drove a blue Ford Mustang onto the runway around 4:25 p.m. Deputies say he nearly collided with a taxiing aircraft before abandoning the vehicle and running toward a plane preparing for departure, but the aircraft was locked.