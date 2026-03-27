Capitol Chaos: DHS Deal Dies as ICE ‘Wins’ at Airports

A late-night Senate deal aimed at ending the 41-day partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security is now stalled in the House, throwing Washington back into uncertainty and deepening the chaos on Capitol Hill. But Washington Examiner DHS reporter Anna Giaritelli told The Ryan Gorman Show the breakthrough wasn’t just about policy, it was about optics, leadership, and timing.

Giaritelli pointed to a combination of internal shakeups and public-facing developments that “really pushed the needle.” Chief among them: the departure of Kristi Noem from DHS leadership and the sudden arrival of Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin. “Things are shifting quickly,” she said, suggesting the leadership transition helped break a logjam that had stalled operations and delayed more than a thousand internal contracts.

But it wasn’t just Washington politics that changed the equation. The highly visible deployment of ICE agents at major airports across the country played a surprisingly pivotal role. Critics initially feared chaos, but the reality, Giaritelli noted, looked very different. “We saw the opposite effect,” she said, describing agents interacting calmly with travelers, handing out water, and even helping manage long TSA lines.