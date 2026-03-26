Florida Drivers Face License Suspensions - and Jail - Over New Laws

The controversy comes as another traffic enforcement issue unfolds in South Florida. In Miami-Dade County, school zone cameras installed in 2024 have resulted in nearly 34,000 driver’s license suspensions in less than two years. The system relies on mailed citations, and some drivers claim they never received the notices before penalties escalated. Unpaid $100 violations can quickly turn into formal citations, adding points to licenses and triggering suspensions.

Officials say the cameras are meant to improve safety, but the volume of violations has raised eyebrows. In Miami Gardens alone, just 20 cameras generated more than 80,000 violations in a four-month span—an average of roughly 900 per school day. Critics argue the system disproportionately impacts vehicle owners, regardless of who was actually driving at the time of the infraction, and question whether revenue generation is playing a larger role than public safety.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade is also cracking down on abuse of disabled parking permits. After reviewing 27,000 applications, officials canceled more than 1,400 permits that were either improperly issued or unverifiable. The move aims to ensure access for those who genuinely need accommodations, as misuse of these permits can result in steep fines and fraud charges.