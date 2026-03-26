Florida Drivers Face License Suspensions - and Jail - Over New Laws

A Florida law designed to keep license plates clearly visible is now under federal scrutiny after drivers began facing criminal charges for what many consider minor violations. The statute, which took effect in October 2025, increases penalties for obscured license plates—turning what was once a minor infraction into a potential criminal offense punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
According to attorney Anna Quesada of the Ticket Toro Law Firm on The Ryan Gorman Show, enforcement of the law has been inconsistent across the state. Speaking about her clients, Quesada noted that some drivers were cited for something as small as a single partially covered letter. In some cases, drivers weren’t even aware they were violating the law, especially when license plate frames had been installed by dealerships. Critics argue the vague definition of what qualifies as “obscuring” a plate leaves too much room for selective enforcement.
The controversy comes as another traffic enforcement issue unfolds in South Florida. In Miami-Dade County, school zone cameras installed in 2024 have resulted in nearly 34,000 driver’s license suspensions in less than two years. The system relies on mailed citations, and some drivers claim they never received the notices before penalties escalated. Unpaid $100 violations can quickly turn into formal citations, adding points to licenses and triggering suspensions.
Officials say the cameras are meant to improve safety, but the volume of violations has raised eyebrows. In Miami Gardens alone, just 20 cameras generated more than 80,000 violations in a four-month span—an average of roughly 900 per school day. Critics argue the system disproportionately impacts vehicle owners, regardless of who was actually driving at the time of the infraction, and question whether revenue generation is playing a larger role than public safety.
Meanwhile, Miami-Dade is also cracking down on abuse of disabled parking permits. After reviewing 27,000 applications, officials canceled more than 1,400 permits that were either improperly issued or unverifiable. The move aims to ensure access for those who genuinely need accommodations, as misuse of these permits can result in steep fines and fraud charges.
As Florida tightens traffic enforcement, questions remain about fairness, consistency, and accountability. Legal challenges are already underway, and with thousands of drivers affected, the outcome could have significant implications for how these laws are enforced statewide.
Listen to the full episode of The Ryan Gorman Show for more on this story—including one surprising theory about what’s really driving these enforcement efforts.