Spring Breakers Stumped by Basic News Questions On Ft. Lauderdale Beach

A segment from Jesse Watters Primetime is going viral after a reporter took to Fort Lauderdale Beach during spring break to ask college students about current events — and the responses quickly went off the rails.
In the video below, spring breakers were asked about the most important issues facing America, along with questions about President Donald Trump and global headlines. Instead of policy or politics, many focused on beach plans, tanning, and even their next Starbucks order.
When the questions turned more serious, the confusion grew. Some thought the U.S. was going to war with Iraq, others mixed up countries and world leaders, and several admitted they had no idea what an “Ayatollah” is.
Check out our full discussion on the Ryan Gorman Show podcast.