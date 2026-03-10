Florida Gas Prices Rising, GasBuddy Analyst Explains Why

Gas Prices Climbing Across Florida
Drivers across Florida are seeing gas prices rise quickly this week as volatility in global oil markets sends shockwaves through fuel costs statewide.
According to GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan, prices have been climbing in rapid succession — a pattern that is happening across much of Florida as stations move their prices upward together.
"It's been pretty fast and furious," De Haan said during an appearance on The Ryan Gorman Show. "That's now the fifth jump in the last week."
Tampa Shows How Quickly Prices Are Moving
The pace of the increases can be clearly seen in the Tampa Bay area, where prices have surged through several tiers in just days. De Haan noted that stations moved from about $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, then $3.49, $3.59, and now around $3.79 at many locations.
Because Florida operates as a price‑cycling state, similar patterns are appearing across other major metro areas like Orlando and South Florida, with many stations moving prices upward at roughly the same time.
That means drivers who find noticeably cheaper gas — for example in the mid‑$3.30 range — may want to fill up quickly before stations adjust their prices.
Global Oil Turmoil Behind the Spike
The recent surge is tied largely to dramatic swings in global oil prices. Over the past day, oil briefly climbed toward $120 per barrel before dropping below $90 and bouncing again.
Much of the uncertainty centers around tensions affecting the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global oil supplies. With security concerns in the region, many shipping companies are hesitant to move cargo through the area.
"If I had $200 million of cargo and someone told me to be careful going through, I'd probably avoid it too," De Haan explained.
Why Prices May Not Fall Quickly
Even if oil prices drop, drivers may not see immediate relief at the pump. Gas stations are watching the market closely and may be hesitant to lower prices quickly in such a volatile environment.
De Haan said if oil markets continue trending downward, prices in some areas could ease slightly in the coming days — but the overall outlook remains uncertain.
For now, he says reaching $4 per gallon statewide does not appear to be the most likely scenario, though the geopolitical situation makes predictions difficult.
"It's a very fluid situation," De Haan said.
Listen to the full conversation on The Ryan Gorman Show podcast for more — including why some Florida drivers may still find significantly cheaper gas if they know where to look.