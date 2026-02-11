Property Tax Reform, DeSantis Priorities, 'Going Nowhere' In Tallahassee

Florida’s 60-day legislative session has reached its midpoint, and according to Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch, the most notable development so far is what hasn’t happened.

“We are at the official midpoint of the 60-day session,” Schorsch said on The Ryan Gorman Show, adding that longtime observers are surprised by how few bills have advanced. “Nothing is happening. And that’s the story out of Tallahassee.”

Unlike past sessions where lawmakers rushed early victories across the finish line, this year has lacked momentum. Several of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priorities — including property tax reform, an “AI Bill of Rights,” and new regulations surrounding data centers — have failed to gain traction. Budget negotiations haven’t meaningfully begun either, with Schorsch noting that the only visible movement so far has been budget leaders “squabbling with each other online.”