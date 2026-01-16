Autism Mom Says Epic Universe Falsely Accused Her Of Stealing $16 Keychain

Moments later, Daou says a plain-clothed security guard approached, attempted to take the keychain from her daughter, and accused her of shoplifting. The situation quickly escalated, with security insisting she had stolen the item and ordering her to comply. Daou said the confrontation caused significant distress for her daughter, who cried out for the toy while the guard held it in front of her.

Attorney Rick Block of Morgan & Morgan said the family was detained and questioned for roughly 30 minutes. He claims Universal failed to follow its own disability-related policies, including involving a disability guest services advocate. Block also alleges that both the child’s disability stroller and the father’s wheelchair were taken before the family was removed from the park.

Orange County deputies were eventually called to the scene, but according to Daou and Block, officers were stunned by what they encountered. Police reportedly told the family no prosecutor would ever pursue the case and allowed them to leave without charges. Despite that, the family was still issued a trespass warning banning them from the park.