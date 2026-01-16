Autism Mom Says Epic Universe Falsely Accused Her Of Stealing $16 Keychain

A Florida family says a trip meant to celebrate their daughter’s birthday turned into a nightmare after they were accused of shoplifting and banned from Universal’s Epic Universe over a $16 keychain. Nikki Daou shared her story on The Ryan Gorman Show, describing an incident involving her severely autistic daughter that escalated rapidly and, according to her attorney, never should have happened.
Daou explained that while shopping in a crowded gift store, her daughter became overstimulated and fixated on a small Mario-themed keychain. Recognizing the signs of an imminent sensory meltdown, Daou’s husband removed the barcode from the item and stayed inside the store to pay, while Daou took their daughter just outside the entrance to calm her down. According to Daou, she remained only steps from the doorway and waited for her husband to finish the purchase.
Moments later, Daou says a plain-clothed security guard approached, attempted to take the keychain from her daughter, and accused her of shoplifting. The situation quickly escalated, with security insisting she had stolen the item and ordering her to comply. Daou said the confrontation caused significant distress for her daughter, who cried out for the toy while the guard held it in front of her.
Attorney Rick Block of Morgan & Morgan said the family was detained and questioned for roughly 30 minutes. He claims Universal failed to follow its own disability-related policies, including involving a disability guest services advocate. Block also alleges that both the child’s disability stroller and the father’s wheelchair were taken before the family was removed from the park.
Orange County deputies were eventually called to the scene, but according to Daou and Block, officers were stunned by what they encountered. Police reportedly told the family no prosecutor would ever pursue the case and allowed them to leave without charges. Despite that, the family was still issued a trespass warning banning them from the park.
Days later, Daou received a demand letter seeking $200 under a Florida civil theft statute — despite the keychain never being stolen and a receipt showing more than $150 in merchandise was paid for. Block called the demand “outrageous,” saying there was no intent to steal and alleging the statute is being misused as a pressure tactic.
Block says Universal has since ignored demands to rescind the trespass notice, issue an apology, and make a charitable donation in the child’s name. He also claims he has heard from other disabled guests nationwide who report similar accusations. The family says they have no desire to return to the park but want the record corrected and accountability for what happened.
Hear the full conversation on The Ryan Gorman Show podcast, including what Block had to say about requests for bodycam and security footage.