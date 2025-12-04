Your DMV Data Is Being Sold – Florida Lawmaker Moves to Stop It

Many Floridians were shocked to learn the state has been quietly selling personal driver data—including names, addresses, birthdates, and license numbers—to private companies and even foreign-owned firms. In response, State Representative Peggy Gossett-Seidman, a Republican from Boca Raton, has introduced a bill to stop it.
“Most people have no idea this is happening,” Gorman said in a recent segment on The Ryan Gorman Show. Gossett-Seidman confirmed the same, noting, “There are many people in leadership right now up here in Tallahassee who had no idea that was going on.”
Gossett-Seidman began investigating the issue after constituents complained about receiving unsolicited messages following DMV visits or traffic citations. “It appeared to me that it was too many,” she said. “Over 20, 30 people over these few years. And I said, let me look into it. And sure enough, found out that the DMV does sell the data.”
The practice, she explained, began over 30 years ago, originally intended to serve insurers, car manufacturers, and law enforcement. But with the rise of data aggregation and resale, the information is now being repackaged and distributed to unknown third parties—some based overseas.
The proposed bill would limit access to only essential entities like insurers, law enforcement, and automakers for legitimate business needs like safety recalls. It would also prohibit bulk data sales to third-party data brokers and offer residents the option to opt out of any data sharing through the DMV.
“We need to protect every single person with a driver’s license to the best of our ability,” Gossett-Seidman said. “It just got away from us.”
With bipartisan momentum building, the bill has gained widespread support. “I’ve not heard anything negative,” she said, crediting fellow lawmakers’ surprise and concern over the scope of the issue.
To help the bill advance, Gossett-Seidman encourages Floridians to email their local legislators. She also highlighted Senator Alexis Calatayud of Miami as the Senate sponsor, along with support from West Coast lawmakers.
Want to hear how your personal data might be ending up in countries like China and Mexico? Listen to the full interview with Rep. Gossett-Seidman on The Ryan Gorman Show podcast for more shocking details and what you can do to protect your information.