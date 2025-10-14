Paul Renner Pledges Leadership and Reform in Florida Governor Bid

Paul Renner Talks Insurance Reform, Immigration, and GOP Leadership in Florida Governor Bid

During an interview on The Ryan Gorman Show, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner laid out his vision as he campaigns for the Republican nomination for governor. Renner, who served in the legislature alongside Governor Ron DeSantis, emphasized leadership experience and consumer-focused policies as central to his platform.

"People are looking at leadership and they're looking at who's going to solve tomorrow's problems," Renner said. He praised Governor DeSantis's tenure and framed his own candidacy as a continuation of that conservative legacy, promising to be a results-driven leader with a proven track record. "You have to look at who solved the problems of yesterday," he added.