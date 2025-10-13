Sydney Sweeney Compared To A Young Hillary Clinton - See The Resemblance

When Hillary Clinton shared a few nostalgic throwback photos to mark her wedding anniversary, she probably didn’t expect to ignite a Hollywood comparison frenzy. But within hours, social media users were flooding timelines with side-by-side photos of a young Clinton and actress Sydney Sweeney — and the resemblance had everyone doing a double take.
The images, showing Clinton in her twenties and thirties with soft curls, natural glam, and confident smiles, quickly went viral as fans drew parallels to the “Euphoria” and “Anyone But You” star. “I see the vision, Bill!” one commenter joked, while others declared the former First Lady “the original Sydney Sweeney.” Many pointed out how Clinton’s 1970s aesthetic — from her hair to her vintage wardrobe — mirrors Sweeney’s signature retro look.
The viral debate spread across X, Instagram, and TikTok, with thousands of users posting collages comparing the two women’s faces, angles, and expressions.