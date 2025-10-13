Sydney Sweeney Compared To A Young Hillary Clinton - See The Resemblance

The images, showing Clinton in her twenties and thirties with soft curls, natural glam, and confident smiles, quickly went viral as fans drew parallels to the “Euphoria” and “Anyone But You” star. “I see the vision, Bill!” one commenter joked, while others declared the former First Lady “the original Sydney Sweeney.” Many pointed out how Clinton’s 1970s aesthetic — from her hair to her vintage wardrobe — mirrors Sweeney’s signature retro look.