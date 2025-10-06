MacDill AFB Families Sue Housing Company Over Toxic Mold Concerns

For military families, speaking out can come with risks, McGivern emphasized. "There is a lot of oversight, and they don’t come forward easily. They were desperate for help and to feel validated."

The base itself issued a measured response, stating it intends to hold The Michaels Organization to its 50-year lease agreement. Congressional concern is also ramping up: Rep. Gus Bilirakis has vowed to take the issue directly to the Secretary of Defense, while Rep. Kathy Castor had already flagged mold problems earlier this year in a letter to the housing provider.

So far, The Michaels Organization has declined to comment on the lawsuit directly, citing lack of formal receipt. Previously, the company offered only general statements about resident well-being, without addressing mold concerns specifically.