Video Shows Incredible Red, White, and Blue Wave At Charlie Kirk Memorial

Red, White, and Blue Wave of Signs Honors Charlie Kirk at Glendale Memorial

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – September 21, 2025 — Thousands gathered at State Farm Stadium on Sunday to honor the life of Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, who was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

As attendees filled the stadium, a sea of signs rose into the air, creating what NewsNation White House Correspondent Kellie Meyer described on X as “a red, white and blue wave.” The visual tribute symbolized Kirk’s impact on his supporters and his legacy as a leader of the conservative youth movement.