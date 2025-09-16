Rick Scott Talks Charlie Kirk, Open Carry, and Vaccine Freedom

Senator Rick Scott Reflects on Charlie Kirk's Death, Political Violence, and Key Florida Issues
In a heartfelt interview on The Ryan Gorman Show, Senator Rick Scott opened up about the recent assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, calling it a deeply personal loss. "Charlie was a very good friend," said Scott. "He was a wonderful person, a patriot, and really cared about our country." The senator shared that he had appeared regularly on Kirk's show, including just days before his death, underscoring the shock and gravity of the incident.
Scott emphasized that political violence must be condemned across the board. "We've got to allow people that we disagree with to have their life," he stated. Recalling a lifetime marked by political assassinations—from JFK and RFK to Martin Luther King Jr. and the recent attack on Donald Trump—Scott called for a return to civil discourse. "We’ve got to win because we have better arguments, not because somebody else dies."
Despite the tragedy, Scott said he plans to continue speaking at college campuses, although with increased security. "I think it's important that we have conversations... maybe they have a better idea," he noted, stressing the importance of engaging younger generations in political dialogue.
The senator also addressed broader concerns about online radicalization, which played a role in both Kirk's assassination and a recent Colorado school shooting. He condemned the "vile rhetoric" online and called for accountability from anyone promoting violence, stating, "Tell everybody what you believe, and then let people make a decision whether they ever want to do business with you again."
Scott also weighed in on several Florida-centric issues. On open carry, now legal in the state, he reaffirmed his strong support for the Second Amendment but urged responsible gun ownership. "We want everybody to be safe... we’re not doing it because we want people to act recklessly," he said, while defending legislative steps taken during his tenure as governor following the Parkland shooting.
On Florida's push against vaccine mandates and recent statements by Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo opposing mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, Scott advocated for informed choice. "I believe you ought to give people information and let them make their own choices," he said, aligning with viewpoints that prioritize personal freedom over government mandates.
