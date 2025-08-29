FBI Expert: Minneapolis Shooter Showed "Every Known Warning Sign"

Retired FBI special agent Katherine Schweit, a leading expert on mass shootings and author of Stop the Killing, joined The Ryan Gorman Show to discuss the tragic recent shooting in Minneapolis. Schweit, who also penned the new book Women Who Talk to the Dead, offered a stark assessment: "This shooter fits all of the warning signs we've come to recognize. All of them."

Speaking on the pattern of mass shooters, Schweit emphasized how predictable some of these tragedies have become. "If we had a hypothetical conversation about what indicators to watch for, this case checks every box," she said. Her analysis highlighted how many signs were present before the attack—signs that could have been intercepted if more people had known what to look for.