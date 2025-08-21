Hillsborough Won’t Pause Pickleball Court Permits Amid Lawsuits

Pickleball vs. Peace and Quiet: Hillsborough County Residents Push Back
Pickleball may be America's fastest-growing sport, but in Hillsborough County, it's at the center of a growing controversy. Once hailed as a community-friendly amenity, pickleball is now generating backlash from homeowners frustrated by the constant "pop, pop, pop" echoing from nearby courts.
During a recent Hillsborough County Commission meeting, Commissioner Josh Wostal raised concerns about the impact of noise from new pickleball courts, especially those built close to residential areas. While a pause on permitting new courts within 250 feet of homes was considered, the county ultimately opted to continue with construction plans while initiating a deeper review into the issue.
"What was once an amenity is now ruining people's quality of life," explained Tampa Bay Business Journal real estate editor Ashley Kritzer during a segment on The Ryan Gorman Show. She noted that lawsuits across Florida—many involving HOAs—are piling up as more tennis courts are converted into multiple pickleball courts, increasing density and noise.
The sport's popularity has exploded in recent years, but its widespread integration into new developments has exposed tensions between recreation and residential peace. "It really is a love-hate relationship," Gorman remarked, underscoring the polarizing nature of pickleball's rapid rise.
The segment also touched on hurricane resiliency efforts in Tampa Bay, including insights from former NOAA chief Richard Spinrad, and positive news on the insurance front with Florida Peninsula Insurance set to lower premiums.
