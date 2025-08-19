Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska Kicks Off Fragile Ukraine Peace Talks

Two major sticking points could determine whether these talks succeed. First, there is disagreement over security guarantees for Ukraine. While Trump proposed that Europe serve as the first line of defense with U.S. support, his special envoy Steve Witkoff suggested a NATO-like mutual defense arrangement—a proposal Russia has since rejected. "The devil’s going to be in the details," Munson explained, recalling past failed agreements that lacked enforcement power.

Second, territorial claims remain unresolved. Putin continues to push for full control of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine—a demand complicated by Ukraine’s strong military presence in that area. "Putin has to look like he’s getting a win," said Munson, noting that any peace deal will have to give Russia a face-saving outcome while preserving Ukraine’s security with help from the West.

Adding to the complexity, plans for a three-way summit shifted unexpectedly, with Putin and Zelensky now expected to meet bilaterally before involving Trump. Munson likened the idea to trying to get Israeli and Iranian leaders in the same room without mediation, calling the new approach "a little bit of a diplomatic hacky sack."