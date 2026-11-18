Today marks the official launch of a new statewide hotline to report suspected cases of animal cruelty, abuse and neglect.
Founder and Volunteer CEO Lauree Simmons started Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Palm Beach County back in 2006 and it's grown to be the nation's largest cage-free, no-kill dog rescue organization.
"Animals cannot speak for themselves, and far too often, abuse and neglect continue because people don't know where to turn," said Simmons. "This hotline gives animals a voice and empowers the public to take action. One phone call could mean the difference between life and death for an animal suffering in silence."
There have been several animal hoarding cases around Florida in recent months, but Simmons says the hotline was already in the works for the past two years.
"We wanted the state to run it and during last year's session, they felt that Big Dog Ranch Rescue would do a better job."
Funding was appropriated by the State of Florida and it's administered through the Florida Department of Agriculture.
The number is 844-4-SOS-PET (844-476-7738) and it works statewide, in all 67 counties..
Visit Big Dog Ranch Rescue online for more details.