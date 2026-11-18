Today marks the official launch of a new statewide hotline to report suspected cases of animal cruelty, abuse and neglect.

Founder and Volunteer CEO Lauree Simmons started Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Palm Beach County back in 2006 and it's grown to be the nation's largest cage-free, no-kill dog rescue organization.

"Animals cannot speak for themselves, and far too often, abuse and neglect continue because people don't know where to turn," said Simmons. "This hotline gives animals a voice and empowers the public to take action. One phone call could mean the difference between life and death for an animal suffering in silence."