Palm Beach County Commissioners voted unanimously to postpone a proposed $2 million relief program for homeowners hit with bad flooding. Had they approved the money during yesterday's meeting, county staff says applications could have opened as early as today.

Commissioners debated over who should qualify, how much money households should receive and whether the hardest-hit residents should get priority. The proposed Flood Disaster Assistance Program would have provided up to $50,000 per eligible household for uninsured flood damage, emergency repairs and insurance deductibles. Displaced homeowners could use up to $10,000 on temporary housing.

The assistance would be structured as an interest-free loan forgiven after 15 years of owner occupancy. But commissioners questioned whether the eligibility rules would exclude seniors without insurance, mobile home owners who rent their land and other vulnerable residents.

They plan to vote during the December 1st Commission meeting.