The Better Business Bureau of Southeast Florida is out with its annual Holiday Shopping Tips to keep you safe from potential scams.
The BBB's Director of Investigations Marc Simmons says to be very careful when you're not buying gifts in person.
"If you're going to shop online, use a credit card, not a debit card. It might be easier to get a refund. Research these websites that you're searching. Make sure they have 'https' secure in them."
He also says you should think before you click...if you get an email from a merchant on social media, check it out before you just click on it.
Simmons says there's a lot of fraud going on that way. And finally, be aware that if a site claims to have that popular and hard-to-find item at a deep discount...it's probably fake.
More tips available here.