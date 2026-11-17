A Florida sheriff voices his frustration over continued misuse of e-bikes.

"Had he not been wearing a helmet and had he been hit just a little different, we'd be talking about a 14-year-old die in a fatality crash. That's how significant it was."

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek talking about a boy who was thrown 50-feet in a collision with a vehicle while he rode an electric bicycle that was more powerful than allowed by law.

"The limit's 750-watts. This was a 3,300-watt bicycle, or electric bike. And it was one that was the Moto-type."