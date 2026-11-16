A South Florida congresswoman wants college students who are also parents to continue with their higher education.
Democrat Lois Frankel announcing $500,000 in federal funding for Palm Beach State College.
"We want them to be able to focus on their studies, so when they leave this college they will have a great career ahead of them and not have to worry about what's going to happen to their children."
She says the money comes as a grant from the Child Care Access Means Parents in School program.
The $500K is specifically for Palm Beach State as the first part of a four-year total award. Those who benefit will be low-income parents attending the school.
Forty colleges across the country are getting funding from the program, including two others in Florida...Hillsborough College and Florida State College at Jacksonville.