Bump stocks are devices that increase the rate of fire on a semiautomatic weapon, but the United States Supreme Court has already reversed the federal ban on the devices. The ruling found that because the device still requires a trigger on a semiautomatic weapon to be “released and reengaged to fire each additional shot,” they do not convert the weapon into an automatic firearm, which are are banned under federal law.

Bump stocks became a target for gun control advocates after the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, where a gunman fired more than a thousand rounds from his 32-floor hotel balcony onto an outdoor concert, killing 58 people and wounding more than 400 others.