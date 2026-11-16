A Florida congressman says he's working on getting approval from the federal government to declare a major disaster for several counties after historic flooding earlier this month.

Republican Brian Mast says some of his constituents along the Treasure coast are still suffering from the damages caused by standing water.

"Governor DeSantis has asked President Trump for a federal disaster declaration and I'm backing him up on that. (It) has not yet been approved, which means FEMA aid is not yet available."