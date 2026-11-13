Florida Firefighters Union Mad At County For Canceling Hiring Event

The Martin County Firefighters Union is asking the County Commission to reconsider canceling a firefighter hiring class that was planned for January.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the union says the department is already short-staffed by 17 firefighters and claims the loss of new hires could increase pressure on those currently on the job.

It also says the department could be short by about 25 firefighters by January as employees retire or leave for other departments.

County leaders blame the passage of Amendment 3 and while the union post says they understand the property tax amendment has created financial challenges for the county, they contend that frontline emergency personnel should be among the last places cuts are made, not the first.

We should note that Amendment 3 mandates that local governments prioritize public safety.