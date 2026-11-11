Veterans Day Celebrations Across Palm Beaches, Treasure Coast

Most Florida school districts are closed today in honor of our veterans.

Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties are all closed, but students in Okeechobee County have school today according to the school district's calendar.

There are several events scheduled for today in Palm Beach County, including Wellington's Veterans Day Parade and ceremony, which starts after 8 at Village Hall.

The Delray Beach Veterans Day Ceremony begins at 9 at the Vintage Gym at Old School Square.

The North Palm Beach Veterans Day Ceremony at 9 at Veterans Memorial Park.

Also, the Royal Palm Beach Veteran’s Day Ceremony from 9 to noon at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center.

The Town of Jupiter's Veterans Day ceremony gets underway at 9 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in front of Town Hall. Anyone who can't attend can watch it live online at the town of Jupiter's Facebook page.

The Palm Beach Gardens Veterans Salute Celebration begins at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Plaza Amphitheater, with a performance by the Palm Beach Gardens High School Chorus.

And later today, the Lake Worth Beach Veterans Day Celebration at Bryant Park begins at 5 p.m. and Boca Raton’s Red, White & Boca runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mizner Park Amphitheater featuring live music, speakers, a veterans marketplace and a classic car show.

There are also events along the Treasure Coast.

Click Here for a full list.