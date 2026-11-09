Learjet Crash Latest: NTSB Clears All But Crash Site, Displaced Family Hires Lawyer

The NTSB says it has completed its on-scene investigative activities for the crash over a week ago of a Learjet near Greenacres, with the excavation of the impact site along Military Trail continuing. That means crews remain on site, digging up the giant crater left behind by the plane that nosedived into the ground on November 1.

The NTSB-cleared areas include Green Acres Mobile Home Community, a shopping plaza nearby, along with a storage business and John I. Leonard High School.

Investigators have recovered and identified portions of the aircraft, including components from both wings, both engines and the flight deck. In an update on "X," the agency does not note whether the plane's black box has been recovered.

The NTSB says anyone who has found any debris should not keep it or attempt to move or dispose of it. They should contact Witness@NTSB.gov to arrange for its recovery.