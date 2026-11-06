Family Of Doomed Learjet's Co-Pilot Speaks Out, Attorney Says No Lawsuit

The NTSB shares another update in its investigative efforts following the deadly Learjet crash in Greenacres.

Excavation work at the crash site along Military Trail continues and a portion of one of the plane's engines has been recovered, and debris was found away from the impact location and on the roofs of nearby homes and buildings. All recovered wreckage is being sent to a secure locations for further examination.

The agency urges anyone who finds debris not to attempt to move it and to contact the NTSB to arrange for its recovery.