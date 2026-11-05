Watch: PBSO Deputies Take Young Cancer Patients Shopping At Macy's

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies took young cancer patients shopping.

Upbeat music plays in a video posted to Facebook by PBSO with a woman saying "I'm Dr. Barbara Abernathy of the Pediatric Oncology Support Team. We're hear today with a lot of our families who have a child going through treatment for cancer. We're doing a Macy's Takeover."

Dr. Abernathy's team operates out of the Palm Beach Children's Hospital at St. Mary's Medical Center.

PBSO says the families of each child received $500 to spend on whatever they wanted at Macy's and enjoyed food and drinks from Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Loxahatchee.