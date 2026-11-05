State Of Emergency Expanded In Florida Due To Widespread & Extensive Flooding

Gov. Ron DeSantis has expanded Florida's flooding state of emergency to seven additional counties, including Palm Beach and Okeechobee, as widespread flooding continues to threaten communities across the state.

The expansion came yesterday, one day after DeSantis declared a state of emergency for several other counties following heavy rainfall that flooded roads, displaced residents and disrupted schools and other services.

The initial counties covered by the state of emergency include Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River.

Areas of Riviera Beach and Port St. Lucie feature some of the worst neighborhood flooding in the state.

All Counties Under a State of Emergency:

Brevard

DeSoto

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Indian River

Lake

Martin

Okeechobee

Palm Beach

St. Lucie

Seminole

Volusia