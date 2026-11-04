Two Dead In Workplace Shooting Near Tampa

TAMPA -- Chaos at a Tampa office park, as a man with a rifle crashed through a fence and started shooting at workers. It happened around lunchtime at a technology center owned by Citigroup. Chief Deputy Frank Losat with the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office says an armed security guard fired on the suspect. He later died at Tampa General Hospital.

Nearby, deputies found a woman shot dead, apparently by the shooter. More than three thousand people work at the Citigroup complex, and hundreds eating lunch ran for their lives. Four people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

More than 360 deputies responded, and took more than two hours to clear the building. They're interviewing dozens of witnesses. No names have been released.

Photo: HCSO