The One Florida Seat That Flipped Back To Red During The Midterms

A Florida election rematch eight months in the making goes to the Republican.

On an election night when Florida Republicans lost their supermajority in the Legislature, one seat that had flipped to 'blue' earlier this year actually flipped back to 'red' last night.

Republican Jon Maples defeated Democrat incumbent State Representative Emily Gregory in District 87, which covers an area of Palm Beach, including Mar-a-Lago.

Gregory beat Maples in a special election last March after President Trump had won the district by more than 10 points in 2024.

Before the midterms, Maples told us that his campaign team changed up their strategy.

"We started listening to people more and showing up more. And with time, now I can show up at these dining room tables and in these living rooms and sit down with families and listen and hear what's going on with those families, what are they having to pay for...show up at their door and just listen."

Maples defeated Gregory by just over 1,100 votes.